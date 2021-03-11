Specialized goes full downhill with 2FO DH shoe

Specialized is expanding its popular 2FO line of gravity shoes, going full-on downhill with the 2FO DH. Developed with input from Specialized Gravity Team, including Finn Iles and Loïc Bruni, this shoe is World Cup-ready. There is even a flat pedal version, for the old school racers out there.

Specialized 2FO DH – Made for speed

Specialized’s newest shoe builds off of the success of its 2FO Roost and, before that, the 2FO ClipLite. Compared to the Roost, the 2FO DH adds all the protection and support you need to run laps all weekend when racing picks up again this summer.

Both clip and flat versions use the third generation of Specialized’s own SlipNot rubber sole. The compound is designed to cling to pedal pins with a bounce-less feel for control through braking bumps and rock gardens at speed.

Downhill-level protection and support

For the increased demand of downhill racing, the center section of the sole is significantly stiffer. This reduces fatigue for long runs and long race weekends. More flexibility in the toe area and heel section allows for easier walking off the bike (or stepping on a podium, if you’re Bruni).

The 2FO DH’s uppers have structural support built-in, so you feel supported and secure inside the shoe. A reinforced cage wraps around the foot, increasing lateral support in the 2FO.

There’s also significant toe-box protection, via an injection tow bumper, and a mid-top cuff on the shoe’s crank side for extra ankle comfort and safety.

Fast-drying in wet weather

Since race weekends go ahead no matter what mother nature decided to do, Specialized uses a lightweight XPEL mesh to line the shoe. The fast-drying and breathable material cushions the foot, and is ready for the next ride sooner. A new molded footbed hides little pockets of negative space to draw moisture away from the foot. The combination of hydrophobic XPEL mesh and new molded footbed, Specialized claims, reduces the shoe’s weight gain when wet by 50 per cent, and improves drying time.

A synthetic PU leather upper is focused on durability. The dotted, or raised appearance to some sections of the upper is a ceramic printed finish that Specialized claims dramatically improves durability against abrasion, lengthening the shoe’s life.

An extended cleat section with a bold, "Cool Grey" colour that only a racer would choose for a DH shoe. Cool Grey colour Or black, with Redwood sole

Specialized 2FO DH Clip

The clipless compatible version of Specialized’s 2FO DH uses a two-bolt cleat pattern. The extended cleat slot, 4-mm longer than the Roost, allows for a rearward cleat set up. There’s an added cushioned EVA foam midsole for increased comfort.

Cleated riders get two colour choices. Black Redwood and Cool Grey.

The 2FO DH clip retails for USD$170.00. It runs sizes 36-49, with half sizes from 38.5 up to 46.5.

Specialized 2FO DH Flat Black and Grey Specialized 2FO Flat with some added colour

Specialized 2FO DH Flat

While the flat shoe uses the same rubber compound as the 2FO DH Clip, there is an added internal shank to help absorb more trail impacts.

Fans of flats get to choose between a Black / Cool Grey colour combo or a Black and Red combo.

Specialized 2FO DH Flat cuts $10 off the Clip’s price, bringing it in at USD $160. It covers the same size run as the Clip.

Both versions of the new Specialized 2FO DH shoe are available starting March 11, 2021.