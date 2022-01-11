Specialized signs Christopher Blevins and Haley Batten

After a stellar year, Christopher Blevins and Haley Batten are moving up in the world. The two young U.S. cross country riders announced they are joining Specialized Factory Racing for 2022.

Blevins joins Specialized’s Factory squad after a breakout year that saw him win his first elite men’s XCO World Cup. He also won the first-ever elite men’s short track XCC world championships title.

Haley Batten had a similarly fantastic year, winning her first short track World Cup win. She also represented the U.S.A. in her first Olympic Games, racing the women’s mountain bike event in Tokyo. Batten finished ninth in Japan.

The two U.S. riders join a powerhouse Specialized squad. Olympic medallist Sina Frei, Austrian talent Laura Stigger, Gerhard Kerschbaumer and 2020 elite men’s world champion Jordan Sarrou all return to race for the Big Red S in 2022.

The jump to the Factory-level squad should be smooth for both U.S. riders. Their Trinity Racing squad already had them on Specialized bikes through the 2021 season.