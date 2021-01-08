Specialized adds Frei and Kerschbaumer to XC team

Specialized started 2021 with a big win, signing current elite men’s world champion Jordan Sarrou. Turns out, that’s not all the Big Red “S” had up its sleeve. On Friday, a busy day for team news, Specialized Factory Racing revealed its full 2021 lineup. Sina Frei and Laura Stigger, two young riders already delivering elite results, and Gerhard Kerschbaumer join Sarrou.

“In 2021, we are delighted to announce a new team with riders who we believe will lead us to even more success,” Specialized announced. “One of our goals is to invest and keep developing young talents like Sina Frei and Laura Stigger in a competitive environment while defending World Championship stripes and chasing world cup victories with Jordan Sarrou and Gerhard Kerschbaumer.”

Frei and Stigger add youthful speed to competitive elite women’s field

As the team that led Kate Courtney to her first world championships, there’s no doubt Specialized has a history of developing young talent.

Laura Stigger, who stays with Specialized in 2021, is well on her way to continuing that tradition. The Austrian is already a three-time mountain bike world champion, most recently as an under-23 in 2019 at Mont-Sainte-Anne. While her specialty is cross country, in 2018 Stigger won a surprise junior road world championship as well.

Sina Frei is also a past under-23 cross country world champion. The Swiss rider has quickly established herself in the elite women’s field as well. Frei was fourth behind Ferrand-Prevot at 2020 world championships. That came a week after Frei’s fourth place at the first World Cup XCC in Nove Mesto. Over the short season, Frei did not finish outside the top 10 at any event.

Kerschbaumer joins Sarrou on the start line

Gerhard Kerschbaumer arrives at Specialized with a well-established pedigree. The three-time Italian national champion won his first World Cup in 2018 at Vallnord, Andorra. Kerschbaumer has added several podiums since then, and will be hoping to bring his experience at the 2012 Olympics to Japan this summer.

With Kerschbaumer lining up alongside world champion Jordan Sarrou, Specialized should be well represented in the men’s field.