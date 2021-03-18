Specialized Rime flats are ready for everyday rides and any adventure

As much as we’d all love to clean every section of trail every time, mountain biking involves some walking. In the most epic adventures, long hike-a-bikes are inevitable, not unavoidable. With the new Rime Flat, and its innovative tread patter, Specialized has you covered on the bike and on foot. Even if it is just walking back up the trail to take another run at that tricky section or feature.

2021 Specialized Rime Flat

While a flat pedal mountain bike shoe can be simple, Specialized squeezes all kinds of features into the Rime Flat to make it adventure ready. This starts from the brand’s Body Geometry, but includes hydrophobic lining and Specialized’s new super tacky SlipNot ST rubber sole.

Designed to function on and off the bike

While Specialized bills the Rime Flat as its first riding shoe designed with hiking in mind, it is still a riding shoe. SlipNot ST rubber – that’s “super tacky” – grips on pedals, or while hiking up wet rocks. A waffle-pattern mid-sole sticks with convention to deliver grip while riding. Thick, directional angled lugs at the toe and heel area provide grip on foot. In a nice touch, the heel lugs are angled to grip as you’re walking forward and down, as you would be with a bike in steep trail situations.

The Rime Flat uses an injection-molded toe box to add protection – against toe strikes on every day rides, or while hiking scree fields deep in the backcountry.

Backcountry durable

Specialized designed the Rime Flat to survive backcountry adventures and long seasons of everyday riding. A welded mesh and TUP upper eliminates seams – and weak spots – so the shoe will last as long in the wilderness as you will. A nice lace-loop on the shoe’s tongue keeps laces tidy and safe from damage.

RELATED: Specialized goes full downhill with 2FO DH shoe

Since weather – both at home and off the grid – can be unpredictable, Specialized uses XPEL hydrophobic mesh. This reduces water absorption, keeping the shoe light through coastal storms. It also dramatically improves drying time so the Rime Flat will be ready to ride again the next morning.

Specialized’s Body Geometry design adds a cushioned EVA foam midsole, giving the Rime Flat comfort and impact absorption. An extra shank layer adds more impact protection and some stability.

Riding the Rime Flat

I’ve been riding the Rime Flat for a few weeks now. While that isn’t long enough to test durability over a season – and it is a bit early for backcountry adventures, unless you’re on skis – it is long enough to say that Specialized has produced a comfortable and functional shoe.

With the SlipNot ST rubber sole borrowed from the Downhill-rated 2FO Roost and 2FO DH Flat shoes, the Rime Flat’s have a very secure feel on the pedals. On several different pedal shapes and pin heights, the Rime’s grip as much as you’d like. The super tacky compound is, as promised, on the grippier side, but it will still you reposition your foot when needed.

The grip continues off the bike. If you’ve ridden flat shoes with stiff soles, you know that grip on pedals doesn’t always translate to grip on foot. The Rime strikes a good balance between being stiff enough for real riding while still providing some flex at the toes for walking. Hiking up trails, or skitching down rocks with a bike are much more manageable in the Rime. The added grip of the distinct toe and heel tread pattern is a welcome change.

If you’re just walking to the car, or for post-ride beverages, the Rime Flat is stiffer than your average casual shoe, but comfortable enough to sit around in. In the black colour I tested, they’re subtle enough to blend in – or at least look like an outdoor shoe. The “White Mountain” colour is … more distinctive.

Full laces, with a lace loop to keep them secure, help dial in the Rime’s fit. The welded uppers hold the foot securely in place through solid riding. It doesn’t feel like you’re going to slide or squish around in the pedal. One note on comfort, though, is the Expel hydrophobic tongue. The Expel material is stiffer and more rigid than the average shoe material. For the first couple rides, this made one shoe dig in a bit at the edge of the tongue. That eased as the shoe wore in, though.

Rime Flat in white mountain Or in black A bolder colour choice. Same design. Specialized Rime Flat

Specialized Rime Flat