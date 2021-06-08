Specialized S-Works EXOS EVO shoes

When Specialized dropped its sub-100-gram EXOS 99 road shoe, it seemed unlikely the staggeringly light Dyneema tech used to make such a feathery shoe would work for mountain bikers. Now, two years later, the S-Works EXOS EVO is here. It is the lightest off-road shoe Specialized has ever made. How light? Just 231 grams.

Dyneema tech

Dyneema layup is used for the upper, helping the S-Works EXOS EVO hit its radically low weight. The material is resilient to stretch and wear, making it possible for Specialized to ditch traditional design.

For the XC shoe, Dyneema Cubi Tech replaces a traditional molded heel counter. The S-Works uses layers of the lightweight fabric to create a heel pocket with the same vertical structure, support and fit, but at a far lighter weight.

World Cup tough

To make the Dyneema construction tough enough for cross country racing, Specialized makes the toebox out of a sleeve of tougher material, adding protection without restricting movement. A protective toe bumper and and additional layer of TPU around the shoulder of the S-Works EXOS EVO add protection for feet, and shoes, off-road.

At the base of the S-Works EXOS EVO is Specialized’s XC Fact carbon fibre sole. It is the stiffest of Specialized’s off-road soles, and the lightest XC plate the brands made to date. On Specialized’s scale, it had a stiffness index of 13.0.

To dial in the S-Works’ fit, Specialized uses a single Boa Li2 dial. The low profile adjuster allows for micro-adjustment for a fine-tuned fit.

Jordan Sarrou straps into a S-Works EXOS EVO. Photo: Michael Cerveny Haley Batten powers to victory in the lightweight shoe at Nove Mesto World Cup. Photo: Michael Cerveny

Race Proven

A super-light shoe only helps if it can hold up to real-world racing. With Haley Batten already earning a World Cup win in the EXOS EVO and elite men’s world champion Jordan Sarrou testing the shoe’s limits, this featherweight shoe has shown it can handle the watts and wear of the world’s top athletes.

Specialized S-Works EXOS EVO – pricing

All of this comes at a significant price, as you would expect from anything S-Works branded. For the 231-gram EXOS EVO, that price is USD$425.00. The shoe is available now through Specialized, or local retailers. Sizes run from 36-49 with half sizes from 36.5-46.5.