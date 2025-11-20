‘Spittin Chiclets’ goes mountain biking in North Van

Mountain bikers often like to think about our pastime as a niche, a bit outsider compared to jogging, skiing or, say hockey. But with growing popularity comes a wider appeal. And some interesting cultural cross-over moments. Like Spittin’ Chiclets’ Paul “Biz Nasty” Bissonnette and Wonton Don trying mountain biking for the first time in North Vancouver.

As part of a new Peakin’ series based in B.C., Donnie and Biz hit up the brand new Grouse Mountain Bike Park. Kitted up with full faces, pads, some sponsor-correct gloves, and a matching set of green Norco’s, the two hit the trails.

North Van is, infamously, not the easiest place to learn mountain biking. Grouse does aim for a broader appeal, with some green trails. While an ex-NHL hockey player should be fine on a green trail, a wrong turn quickly writes that option off. The two quickly seek help from the locals.

The locals? A nine-year-old kid and his 11-year-old friend. B.C. kids are tough.

Maybe they should have let Dan Hamhuis know they were coming to town? The former Canuck has finished the BC Bike Race a few times and knows his way around the trails.

You can watch the mountain bike part of Peakin’s Vancouver and Whistler adventure below. Or catch the full episode on YouTube.