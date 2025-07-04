SRAM acquires Ochain, adding chainless-feeling tech to growing brand portfolio

SRAM has acquired Italian drivetrain innovator Ochain. Ochain is best known for its chainring spider that simulates the feeling of riding chainless—without actually ditching the drivetrain. Originally designed for downhill racers, the component has become a go-to for top world cup athletes looking to reduce pedal kickback and improve traction.

There’s a reason Aaron Gwin won that race in Leogang back in 2015 without a chain. And why Thibaut Daprela did so well two weeks ago in Val di Sol. Simply put a bike’s suspension works better without a chain. The Ochain replicates a chinless, full-suspension bike.

“Mounted between a bike’s cranks and chainring, Ochain allows the chainring to freely rotate by a certain amount without the cranks moving,” the company explains. “With a bike’s suspension freer to do its thing and its transmission able to float smoothly, the result is a calmer, quieter bike.”

From prototype to world cup staple

Ochain began in 2019 by Fabrizio Dragoni. Since then, the company has iterated through multiple versions of the design, all while gaining traction (pun intended) in elite racing circles. Italian world cup racer Loris Revelli was the first to run the system in competition.

“It’s hard to explain until you ride it. The bike feels like it floats more, like butter over rocks,” Revelli said. “Now, I run Ochain on every bike I own, even my ebike—it’s that good.”

Dragoni will continue to lead the brand from a new facility in Italy. SRAM claims the acquisition is as much about people and culture as it is product.

From DH to trail bikes

The system is popular with enduro riders, ebike users and even trail bike fans.

“We found that Ochain delivered unmatched improvements in traction, stability, and ride feel,” said SRAM product manager Flynn George. “It quiets down the chassis, reducing auditory feedback and pedal feedback. On the trail, that means improved traction and control.”

To celebrate the acquisition, SRAM partnered with Misspent Summers to publish a commemorative zine. That’s being distributed at this weekend’s UCI mountain bike world cup in La Thuile, Italy.