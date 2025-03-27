SRAM launches mechanical Eagle Transmission

For those riders amongst us that are allergic to electronic shifting, SRAM has heard you. Today they’re rolling out a new line of mechanical drivetrains under the Eagle Transmission umbrella. The derailleurs change gears the old fashioned way; with cables. No need to plug in your bike after each ride or pair it with your phone app. The Eagle 90 and Eagle 70 transmissions both use the now-familiar Full Mount interface instead of a derailleur hanger. The result is a more consistent install across frames and a noticeably tougher connection. It’s also the same mount used in their wireless AXS derailleurs, which means a shared platform that’s easier to understand and maintain.

Eagle 90: rebuildable and ready to rip

Eagle 90 is SRAM’s new top-tier mechanical groupset, featuring a hangerless, fully rebuildable derailleur, X-Sync-equipped 1275 cassette, and a new cable-actuated shifter. It’s designed to shift clean under full load—whether you’re hammering out of the saddle or hauling up techy climbs. Yes, it still uses cables, but the setup is tool-light and adjustment-free—just hang, tighten and route. The crankset uses a forged aluminum arm and is available in sizes down to 155mm.

Eagle 70: same mount, lower price

Eagle 70 shares the same Full Mount architecture and T-Type compatibility but swaps in a few more budget-conscious materials and construction choices. It’s still robust, still rebuildable (to a point) and fully compatible with other Transmission parts, including the same Flattop chain and T-Type cassette. Think of it as the solid OE spec or the start of a DIY upgrade path.

Clean cable routing, new ergonomics

The updated shifters (available in single-click for eMTB and double-click for pedal bikes) offer modern ergonomics and integrate neatly with SRAM Stealth brakes. For those still passionate about mechanical shifting, the new cockpit is cleaner, more tactile and less cluttered.

Same transmission concept, new mechanical option

The goal here isn’t to reinvent mechanical shifting—it’s to bring it up to date. With durable construction, rider-focused ergonomics and a rebuild-it-yourself approach, Eagle Mechanical is SRAM’s answer for riders who still like the feel of a cable but want fewer compromises in performance. SRAM says this is the best mechanical shift under load they’ve ever made. It’s available now and if you’ve got a UDH-compatible frame, you’re good to go.