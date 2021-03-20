St. John’s Enduro Series releases 2021 calendar

After setting precedent as one of the very few race series to manage events in 2020, St. John’s Enduro Series is back, bigger and better, for 2021.

This year, SJES is bringing a three-stop calendar of enduro racing to the Atlantic Bubble 2.0. The 2021 series kicks off back in Corner Brook, on July 18.

The final two events will take place in East White Hills. One at the end of August, on the 29th. The final race in 2021 St. John’s Enduro Series stretches into September.

If you’re not yet familiar with the mountain biking on Canada’s east coast, check out the racing from last year’s Corner Brook event.

Registration is not yet open, and all events are pending provincial heath restrictions. Keep an eye on the SJES website for news and updates.

2021 St. John’s Enduro Series race calendar

Event 1: Corner Brook – Sunday, July 18, 2021

Event 2: East White Hills – Sunday, August 29, 2021

Event 3: East White Hills – Sunday, September 26, 2021