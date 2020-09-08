St. John’s Enduro Series brings Atlantic riders together Corner Brook

After a dry summer of delayed races, it was the rain that brought Atlantic riders together in Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Or rather, it was the first event of the St. John’s Enduro Series, and riders from all the nearby provinces gathered in Corner Brook, despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions.

Despite rain slicked, ud soaked trails, nearyl 70 riders showed up for the first SJES enduro of 2020. Those that did show up braved four race stages, spread out over nearly 20km of riding.

For those not familiar with the Humber Valley trails, the race photos of riders cruising through lush green foilage – and covered in still-wet mud – more likely suggest a B.C. enduro than Newfoundland. The East Coast’s own West Coast delivered epic and challenging race conditions, though, as racers took on local favorites like Axemate and Goldmine.

It’s not just Newfoundland’s racers that are tough, though. Volunteers and spectators showed up to cheer racers on through the rain. Chainsaws and cheers followed each rider as they slide their way down the muddy trails.

The next round of St. John’s Enduro Series takes place at East White Hills trails on September 27.

If you’re in the area, or just curious what Newfoundland riding has to offer, check out the St. John’s Enduro Series website, or on Instagram, as well as the Mountain Bike Atlantic Instagram feed. We’re stoked to hear more about what looks like another incredible riding area in Canada!