Stacy Kohut shreds Whistler on four wheels with Rémy Métailler

Stacy Kohut is a Canadian legend. The paralympic skiing gold medallist has been riding his four-wheel mountain bike on the Whistler Bike Park trails for 20 years. Approaching 50 years old now, Kohut still shreds harder than most riders in the park on two wheels.

Kohut’s been impressing viewers around the world with his skills on four wheels for years, dating way back to his New World Disorder-era film parts.

Rémy Métailler, no slouch on the bike himself, joins Kohut for a few laps for his latest video. The two hit bike park favorites like A-Line, where Kohut shows he still has style at 50. Between laps, Kohut shares how he stays sharp on the bike, and why he still loves riding Whistler.

Rémy Métailler shreds Whistler Bike Park with the legend: Stacy Kohut

From Métailler:

“Stacy Kohut has been doing extreme sports his all life, and at nearly 50, he still shreds his bike in Whistler!”