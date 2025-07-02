Stairs, crashes and carnage: Urban freeride meets full-send failure

There’s a certain kind of beauty in watching a mountain bike crash. Not a serious, career-ending wreck—just good ol’ fashioned, gnarly carnage. And that’s exactly what Instagram account @dirt.jump.w delivers. Well, almost. Some of these links are borderline painful to watch.

The mysterious page is a nonstop loop of crashes: stair set disasters, awkward manuals, upside-down landings and collisions with pedestrians in Chinese back alleys. It’s impossible to tell how many riders are involved—it might just be one very determined human—but the commitment to sending it is as undeniable as the gravity they’re fighting.

Stair sets from hell

Most clips feature someone boosting down massive stair sets. These aren’t mellow three-stair gaps—they’re full urban death chutes, often flanked by fences or totally defenceless flowerpots. Sometimes the rider makes it. Usually they don’t. And when they don’t, you have to question the rider’s skill, sanity or desire for survival.

The bulk of the videos appear to be original. Filmed on phones and peppered with loose commentary or glitchy music, it’s clear this isn’t a polished influencer account—it’s pure, gritty internet chaos. We’d suggest someone should sponsor this kid, if he wasn’t on the verge of pure self-destruction. Plus, a reverse mullet bike is also a difficult thing to sell these days.

Why we watch

Why do we watch it? Because we have to. It’s the proverbial train wreck we can’t look away from. There’s no gear talk, no promos and no fake hype. It’s a mysterious account chock full of carnage. Just bodies flying and bikes cartwheeling. If it is all the same person, this dude is as tough as a adamantium. And if you’re the type that froths every time, a Friday Fails video is dropped, this account is for you.

Maybe someone should invite him to Rampage? Then again, maybe not.

It might not be safe. It’s definitely not smart. But watching this account is definitely addictive. Just please don’t try any of it at home.