Stephane Tempier announces retirement

French cross country racer Stephane Tempier annouced he will retire at the end of the 2022 season. The news brings to a close a long and storied career, spanning nearly two decades of international racing.

Tempier will race his last world championships at home in France this weekend in Les Gets. It is the same venue where he won silver as a junior the last time Les Gets hosted mountain bike worlds. That was back in 2004. Tempier will also race the final World Cup of 2022 at Val di Sole before hanigng up his cleats for good.

World Championship in Les Gets, 18 years ago! pic.twitter.com/280jxwi6GO — Stephane Tempier (@StephaneTempier) August 24, 2022

Since then, the French rider accumulated a series of accomplishments including a dozen World Cup XCO podiums, an 11th at the Olympic Games in 2012 and, here in Canada, a bronze medal at the 2019 world championships when they were held at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Tempier currently races for the fledgling Rockrider Racing Team. He previously represented powerhouse squads such as Trek Factory Racing, Bianchi Countervail and BH-SR Suntour-KMC.