Steve Peat vs. Loris Vergier: Who has faster corners?

Steve Peat is a legend of downhill racing. Loris Vergier is one of the fastest of France’s rising generation of downhill racers. Both ride for The Syndicate. But which one has the better corners?

It’s old school vs. new school technique in the Syndicate cornering showdown.

Of course, Vergier has a few years (two decades) of youth on his side in his battle against Peaty. But Legends never die, and Peaty never seems to slow down all that much.

Steve Peat vs Loris Vergier: Old vs New school cornering techniques

More from The Syndicate:

“There aint no school like the Old School.

Pappa Peaty takes his petit frere down the infamous Pleney main line to run through a few corner drills and to see how their techniques differ, considering there’s almost 23 years between them you’d imagine there would be!

Loris may be faster these days, but can he Schralp? All this and more pressing questions are answered in this latest little film from The Syndicate crew!”