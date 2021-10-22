Stigger and Frei still unshakable at Cape Epic

After six days of racing in unpredictable South African terrain, Laura Stigger and Sina Frei are still the most solid team on the trails. While the men’s leaders are under challenge from several challengers, the NinetyOne-songo-Specialized women’s duo remain unassailable. The powerhouse duo extended their lead again on Friday while Jordan Sarrou and Matthew Beers, NinetyOne-songo-Specialized’s top men’s team, fought to maintain theirs.

Frei and Stigger strike again

While Sina Frei and Laura Stigger haven’t lost yet, they’re not riding unchallenged. Friday was a big victory for the duo, on a day nearly saw a shake-up in the women’s standings. The NinetyOne-songo-Specialized were able to put a massive 11 minutes into second place team, Salusmed, with Ariane Luthi and Robyn de Groot still struggling with the effects of a big crash on Thursday.

Faces CST’s duo of Candice Lill and Mariske Strauss have had their share of crashes this week, too, but were able to use Friday’s big day of climbing, 2,900m in 85km of racing, to claw back time in the overall standings. The South African team finished second to Stigger and Frei. They’re still in third overall, but now just 1:20 behind Salusmed. With two big days of racing remaining, there’s still time for Faces CST to challenge for the silver medal position.

Becking and Dias double up

On the men’s side, Buff Scott’s duo of Hnas Becking and Jose Dias doubled up with a second stage win in as many days. The Portuguese-Dutch pair are now fourth overall, after pulling 1:32 from the race leaders on Friday.

It’s still NinetyOne-songo-Specialized powerhouse team of Jordan Sarrou and Matthew Beers in the lead, though. They hold a 6:39 advantage over Bulls#2′ Martin Freyand Simon Stiebjahn. Those rival teams finished 2-3 on Friday, meaning little changes in the overall standings. Sarrou and Beers are under pressure, but appear to be racing safe with two days remaining.

Wallace and Boyes stay the course

Cory Wallace and Craig Boyes continue to push a steady pace at this year’s Cape Epic, and their consistency is being rewarded. The pair finished 19th on Friday’s stage, matching their position in the overall standings. Gaps in the group are starting to grow, so the Canadian-South African pair have their work cut out for them if they want to move up through the ranks. But, with unpredictable weather in the forecast for the final two days of racing, big changes are still possible.

2021 Absa Cape Epic: Stage 5 Race Recap