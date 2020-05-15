Stream Anthill’s “Strength in Numbers” this weekend

Mountain biking is all about community and, in this era of solo rides and distancing, its what many people are missing most. For the latest in its archive dive, Anthill Films is sharing its classic Strength in Numbers.

The 2012 film is all about the connections, regardless of location or language, that make biking so great.

“Our goal was to capture the full diversity of the sport – from the World Cup Circuit to back yard dirt jumps,” says Anthill. “From the largest bike park in the world to the remote high‐alpine trails of Nepal; from endless freeride lines in Utah to stunts built in the rainforests of British Columbia.”

Canadian communities – and athletes – feature prominently in Strength in Numbers. Which you would from the Squamish, B.C. production company. Wade Simmons, Andrew Shandro, Steve Smith, Graham Agassiz, Anthony Messere and Thomas Vanderham are all in the credits. The Canucks join an international cast in locations throughout B.C., and the world. Kamloops, Whistler and Vancouver join Utah, Fort William and Nepal on screen in your living room.

Watch Strength In Numbers in full this weekend only. You have until 9PM (PST) on May 17, 2020 to catch the online screening.

Strength in Numbers – Official Trailer

From Anthill Films:

Strength in Numbers is a rally call to connect all mountain bikers, regardless of location or language or discipline. The film captures a true way of life, from the world’s best pros to those who are just learning to love the sport. Shot over two years in some of mountain biking’s most iconic locations, Anthill’s signature style combines compelling stories with core action to create a shared experience that unites all riders. Come join us.

Featuring: Graham Agassiz, Gee Atherton, Adam Billinghurst, Matt Hunter, Cam McCaul, Anthony Messere, Brandon Semenuk, Andrew Shandro, Wade Simmons, Rene Wildhaber and Thomas Vanderham. With appearances from: Rachel Atherton, Steve Smith, Aaron Gwin, Ryan Howard, Tracy Moseley, Tyler McCaul, Steve Peat, Greg Watts and Alex Reveles.

Communities: Aptos, California, Whistler, B.C., Fort William, Scotland, Green River, Utah, Nepal, Kamloops, B.C., Verbier, Switzerland, Vancouver, B.C..