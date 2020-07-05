Explaining Structure Cycleworks’ radical suspension design

What does it take to create something new? Ask Loni Hull. The Calgary-based founder of Structure Cycleworks is five years into creating his vision of the ideal mountain bike.

On the shortlist, you have to create an idea, turn that idea into something workable, make enough people believe in that idea to start a brand, then turn that idea into something that can be produced, for a reasonable price. Then you have to make people believe in your idea enough to spend their own, hard-earned money on that idea.

Hull’s gone through all of that with Structure Cycleworks with confidence and clear focus, which shows in the SCW1. That could be because it’s not the first time. Previously, Hull was part of a team that took on the octane-fuelled world of motorsports with an electric motorcycle at the Isle of Man TT. He won there and, with the arrival of Structure’s first bike, is again on the verge of success.

After years of development, the SCW1 now exists. It’s Structure’s first mountain bike and, while it remains unique, it’s clear that it is no longer new in the sense of being unproven. The bike is very real, and, as I found out in Nanaimo, B.C., ready to compete with the established players in the mountain bike industry.

WTF Linkage: a new take on mountain bike suspension design

What is the idea that Hull believes in so much? The SCW1’s design focuses on the unique front linkage suspension. While some brands have tested the waters with linkage forks, Hull dove in. Structure’s WTF Linkage, named with a wink-wink nod to the reactions his design garnered when first introduced, is integrated completely into the frame.

I met with Hull to talk about the SCW1, and why linkage suspension works better than a traditional telescoping fork design. You can see that in the video below. I also had time to test the SCW1 on the trails in town. Tune back in for Part 2, where I see how well Hull’s idea works in the real world.

Loni Hull explains Structure Cycleworks’ WTF Linkage

Structure challenges traditional bike design with the SCW1. If the details on how it all works seem like a lot to take in, Hull says the concept itself is simple. Structure offers a bike that aims to work better, go faster and be more fun to ride. Maybe it’s even a bit safer, or maybe you just ride it a bit faster. As I find out in the next video, it is fast.