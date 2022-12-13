Canada Cup DH adds Sun Peaks stop for 2023

Canadian downhill racers will have one more opportunity to race a Canada Cup stop in 2023. Sun Peaks Resort outside Kamloops, B.C. is returning to the national series this coming summer.

Sun Peaks will be in a prime position on the calendar, stepping into the fifth and final stop of the 2023 Canada Cup. The newest stop will be held August 19-20. The event will be run by Dunbar Summer Series organizer SE Racing.

The rest of the current 2023 Canada Cup DH and XCO/XCC calendar as well as mountain bike national championships are set, provisionally. The first-look list of events hints at some major changes in store for the new year. Cycling Canada is set to announce the final calendar in the coming weeks.