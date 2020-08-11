Sun Peaks Enduro Preview: Testing lines and riding skinnies at speed

Crankworx Summer Series is rolling into its final week, this time at Sun Peaks Bike Park. High above Kamloops, B.C. the mountain mixes high speed and rocky, technical trails. As we see in the Sun Peaks Enduro course preview, there’s also the occasional old-school skinny wooden bridge.

Enduro is the first race of Crankworx’s week at Sun Peaks. Finn Iles rolls in already two for two in Enduro, having stolen wins from the EWS racers at SilverStar and again at Kicking Horse. Those wins have helped give the Whistler World Cup downhill racer a healthy lead in the Crankworx Summer Series overall points race.

On the women’s side, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Casey Brown both have one Enduro win a piece. Brown landed the opening win at SilverStar. ALN worked her way up to speed when the course got rough at Kicking Horse. It is Vaea Verbeeck that leads the overall points race, though, with Brown and ALN within striking distance behind.

Sun Peaks Enduro course preview – Crankworx Summer Series

Georgia Astle and Trevor Burke handle the official course preview. Rocky Mountain Race Face also headed out to see what Sun Peaks had in store. Jesse Melamed and Remi Gauvin talk line choice and trail maintenance.

Joined by Andréane Lanthier Nadeau and Kona Gravity Racing’s Miranda Miller, they head out to see the trails. Melamed offers a longer look at how the pros break down an enduro course.

Jesse Melamed: Crankworx Enduro Practice – Sun Peaks

Enduro is just the first in a full week of racing in Kamloops. Check out this week’s event list, and live broadcast schedule for Sun Peaks Bike Park.