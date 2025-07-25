Sun Peaks hosts the 2025 Canadian downhill championships this weekend

The 2025 Canadian downhill mountain bike championships are set to take over Sun Peaks this weekend, July 25–27. But while the venue is secured, the start list is still a question mark. Specifically, the names not expected to race.

Jackson Goldstone, one of Canada’s biggest downhills stars, is racing this weekend according to Cycling Canada. But the rumour on site is that he’s registered but isn’t racing. Also missing is Finn Iles, due to injury. Add to that missing list is Gracey Hemstreet. She responded to whether she’d be racing via Instagram saying, “Hey! No, I’m not but I will be there cheering on the boys!” She’s skipping nationals because, “I have enough points for worlds and I need some rest time from a busy schedule the last few months.”

They’re skipping Hardline Wales, too

Goldstone and Hemstreet are also noticeably absent from the start list at Red Bull Hardline Wales, running the same weekend. The reason, it seems, is strategic. Both are reportedly sitting out to avoid injury ahead of the next round of UCI world cup racing in the U.S. and Europe.

But that raises the question: why skip Canadian nationals?

Neither Goldstone nor Hemstreet have commented publicly. With world cup podiums and overall titles within reach, it’s not hard to understand the logic—but it still stings a little for fans back home.

A marquee event, even without the headliners

Despite the absences, the weekend promises a high-stakes battle for the maple leaf jersey. Returning as part of the Dunbar Summer Series, the championships feature elite, junior, U17 and masters categories racing on Sun Peaks’ legendary high-speed, technical terrain.

“Riders will be pushing their limits, racing between the tape and against the clock in a true test of speed, skill and nerve,” says event organizer Stephen Exley. “With a stacked field, world-class terrain and the electric atmosphere that only Sun Peaks can deliver, the stage is set for an unforgettable Canadian championship weekend.”

Emmy Lan returns to defend her title after claiming her first elite women’s crown at Sun Peaks in 2024. The men’s race is now wide open, with defending champ Jakob Jewett out with an injury from Val Di Sole.

Racing, riding and rumour mill

Practice opens Friday, followed by seeding Saturday and championship finals Sunday. There’s full spectator access, volunteer spots still open and a weekend of community festivities planned.

If you can’t make it to Sun Peaks, the best place to watch is through social media.

Live timing should be happening on Zone4 and the stoked dudes at Rippers Lounge Racing alwasy seem to supply a great window into what’s going on.