Swampfest 2025: The wildest BMX party on Earth

Swampfest 2025, held from March 13 to 15 at the Waldo RV and Motorsports Park in Waldo, Florida, once again solidified its reputation as the ultimate celebration of BMX and skateboarding culture. Established in 2016 by professional BMX rider Trey Jones, Swampfest has grown into a must-attend event for enthusiasts worldwide.

A unique gathering of riders and fans

This year’s festival drew a diverse crowd of pro riders and fans, all eager to experience the unique blend of camaraderie and chaos. The event kicked off on Thursday, March 13. The official festivities began on Friday, March 14, with gates opening at noon, followed by a series of thrilling events that showcased the creativity and skills of participants.

Highlights of the Festival

Friday’s lineup featured events such as the Source Middle Finger, Shadow Coffin, Pit Viper Limo and Odyssey Swamp Rhythm. Saturday continued the excitement with competitions like the OJ Wild Ride, Independent Rail, Monster Bowl Skateboarding and BMX, GnarBBQ Log Ride, Dan’s Comp Curve Wall, and Cult Curved Rail. The evening concluded with the much-anticipated burn spectacle, leaving attendees in awe of the daring stunts and fiery displays.

A testament to DIY spirit

Swampfest is renowned for its DIY ethos, with massive, hand-built ramps and obstacles that challenge even the most seasoned riders. The festival’s unique setups, including a giant wooden monster truck, provided endless opportunities for creativity and carnage. The event’s atmosphere was electric. There were no fireworks this year, but riders were pushing the limits. The spectators cheering them on, embodied the true spirit of BMX and skateboarding culture.

Looking ahead

As Swampfest continues to grow, it remains a testament to the passion and dedication of the BMX and skateboarding communities. The 2025 event not only celebrated the sport’s culture but also strengthened the bonds among riders and fans alike. With each passing year, Swampfest reaffirms its status as a one-of-a-kind festival that brings together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate their shared love for BMX and skateboarding.