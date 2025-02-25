Swampfest 2025: the wildest weekend in BMX

If you’ve ever been to Swampfest, you already know—it’s not just an event, it’s chaos incarnate. It’s DIY BMX culture at its absolute peak. It’s fire, mud, legendary setups and the kind of mayhem that makes insurance companies break out in a cold sweat. And now, it’s back for another round.

Swampfest 2025 is going down this March at Waldo Motorsports in Florida, and if you thought last year was insane, just wait—Trey Jones is promising this one will be bigger, rowdier and sketchier than ever.

A BMX festival like no other

Forget perfectly groomed contest parks and corporate-sanctioned podiums—Swampfest is built for the riders, by the riders. Every rail, jump and loop is handmade, every line is an invitation for destructio, and every single person in attendance is either sending it or screaming for the ones who are.

This year, the Swampfest crew has been grinding hard to bring a fresh lineup of impossible-looking features, including:

The return of the legendary flaming rail (because regular rails just aren’t gnarly enough). A brand-new water gap—because if you don’t land it, you’re swimming home. Concrete bowls, wooden ramps and wallrides that look like they were built by madmen. Dirt jumps sculpted with the precision of an excavator driven by a guy on his third Monster Energy. The obstacles aren’t just random—Swampfest sponsors are helping shape the chaos. Brands like Independent, OJ Wheels, and Pit Viper have all pitched in, ensuring their setups are as sketchy as possible.

Built from the ground up, again

Moving an event like Swampfest is no joke, and last year, Waldo Motorsports became the new home of BMX’s most unhinged weekend. That meant starting from scratch—building jumps, ramps and courses from nothing but dirt, wood and pure determination.

“The weather was horrible, the elements were brutal, but we made it happen,” says Swampfest mastermind Trey Jones. “It was the hardest Swampfest build we’ve ever done.”

The payoff? An event so wild that even a monsoon couldn’t stop it. When rain threatened to derail everything, the crew stayed up all night covering ramps with tarps, determined to make sure everyone still had something to ride. That’s the Swampfest way.

Not just BMX—a full-blown party

Swampfest isn’t just about sending it on two wheels—it’s about the culture. The campsites turn into small cities, with riders grilling, drinking and making friends in the dirt. Rednecks, skaters, BMX legends and complete maniacs all come together in a way that no other festival can replicate.

“The people created this,” says Jones. “We had the idea, but the riders turned it into something way bigger.”

Wanna go?

If you want to join the mayhem in 2025, it’s advised to take safety glasses and ear protection. It takes place March 13-15. Get your tickets here.