Syndicate snags Andreas Kolb from ashes of YT Mob

After finishing the year back on the box at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, it appears Andreas Kolb followed Jackson Goldstone from the podium right back to the Santa Cruz Syndicate tent. The beer was barely dry from the MSA afterparty when the team announced it is adding the Austrian to its roster for 2026.

The quick announcement must be sweet relief for Kolb. After joining the YT Mob in 2025 only for the team to fold mid-season, the man with the World Cup’s meanest moustache could have spent his off season searching for a new home. Instead, he’s already starting preparations for next year with the new team.

The Austrian moves, interestingly, from the team of one world champion to the home of the other. Kolb raced with elite women’s world champion Vali Höll at the Mob. On the Syndicate, he’ll spend 2026 with the reigning men’s world champion, Canada’s Jackson Goldstone.

Good teammates seems to be working well for Kolb. He landed two World Cup podiums in 2025. One in Les Gets and another at finals in Mont-Sainte-Anne, both third. Kolb was also second at European championships. What can he accomplish at his new home next season? Can he get back to the form that saw him win the Leogang World Cup in 2023, and steal a W from his young teammate? We’ll find out.