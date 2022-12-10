Tahnée Seagrave’s very long road back from concussion

Concussion can be the hardest injury an athlete can face. They’re hard to perfectly diagnose, harder to tell when an athlete is fully recovered, and can deeply disrupt the routine of an individual, more than, say, a broken arm. Plus, they are an invisible injury, with no outward signs or tells.

Tahnée Seagrave spent much of 2022 sidelined with a serious concussion. In Episode 3 of How We Roll, FMD Racing’s web series, the Seagrave’s detail just how difficult Tahnée’s injury was for her, for her team, and for her family.

Not the usual racing fare, but a very interesting watch.

FMD Racing: How We Roll Ep.3

What happens in Episode 3?

Episode 3 looks deeper into the story of Tahnée’s battle with effects of concussion during the 2022 season. We follow her through the ups and downs of her recovery journey as she looks towards a positive future, as well as talking to the rest of the team and family about what they’ve learned and how it has affected them.

Tahnée arrives to support the team at race 3 of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Leogang, and Phoebe has an inspired first win of the season.

