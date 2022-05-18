Tahnée Seagrave missing Fort William due to concussion symptoms

Tahnée Seagrave won’t be racing in Fort William at this weekend’s second World Cup round. The Canyon FMD top rider shared that she’s still experiencing significant concussion symptoms after a heavy crash three weeks ago and will be taking more time to recover instead of rushing back to race.

It’s unfortunate timing for Seagrave. She was third at the first World Cup in Lourdes, France eight weeks ago. The Canyon rider appeared to be building momentum again after a season of struggling with serious injury in 2020, and a mentally tough comeback in 2021.

Interestingly, Seagrave added that one of the most significant symptoms of her concussion has been severe anxiety.

RELATED: How to watch the return of Fort William World Cup DH

Seagrave’s announcement comes just days after Myriam Nicole shared she’s just making it back from her own concussion sustained during a crash in practice at Lourdes. Nicole has received the go-ahead from doctors to resume training and racing safely.

Canada’s own Finn Iles is also on the recovery road from his own, more minor concussion. The Canadian national champ confirmed he’s back to 100 per cent for this weekend’s race in Scotland.

Full Text of Seagrave’s announcement:

It’s been a while since I logged on here… I won’t be racing the World Cup this weekend 😔 After having Covid I had a huge crash 3 weeks ago and suffered a concussion and I won’t be taking any risks when it comes to the 🧠

I feel it’s important to share that my main symptom wasn’t one I was aware of until now. I developed severe anxiety and I couldn’t help but notice this has been simmering for a while and the concussion was what made it boil over.

There is so so so much I would like to say about this topic and what I have been through in the past few months because it’s such a taboo subject, but I can’t find the words just yet so that will have to be another day…

Giving myself the space to heal right now and hopefully will be back sooner rather than later. Much love for now.