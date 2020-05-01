Rob Warner at home in Wales with Tahnée Seagrave

Tahnée Seagrave had a wild ride in 2019. After winning the opening World Cup round in Maribor, Slovenia she was on top of the standings. Then, at home in the U.K., she severely dislocated her shoulder at round 2 in Fort William. What could have been the end of her season, ended up being just the start of the story.

Seagrave worked for months on rehab, with the hope of returning. She did, at Mont-Sainte-Anne world championships here in Canada. Not only did she come back to racing, but she landed on the podium. In her first race back after injury, Seagrave was second.

Red Bull Commentator Rob Warner caught up with the ascendant World Cup racer at her home in Llanfyllin, North Wales. The two talk about her rollercoaster season, and plans for 2020. Which probably didn’t involve the current situation. Or severely breaking her leg and dislocating an ankle.

Tahnée Seagrave: The Real Life of a Pro Mountain Biker

