Tahnée Seagrave: First week back on the bike after a shattered ankle

After staging a dramatic comeback to save her 2019 season, winning a silver medal at world championships in Mont Sainte Anne after tearing her AC at Fort William World Cup mid-season, Tahnée Seagrave looked poised to start 2020 off on the right foot.

The Seagrave family had signed to a new team, joining Canyon Collective, and Tahnée was looking strong.

At this point, no one’s 2020 is going quite as expected. Seagrave’s took a turn for the worse a bit earlier when she shattered her ankle in a training accident in February.

Months of hard rehab and recovery followed, hampered by the looming pandemic.

Now, Seagrave is back on the bike. She documents her first week returning to riding in the video below.

A Week in the Life With Pro MTB DH Racer Tahnée Seagrave

“After dislocating and breaking my ankle in February, I’m now in the last phase of my rehab, easing my way back in to riding bikes. Covid has been a disaster in many ways and has made this journey a little difficult, but if there’s a silver lining it’s being able to get back in to riding without the pressure of making it back in time to compete at World cups, and being able to shred my home spots in summer with all my mates! This is what the first week back looked like”