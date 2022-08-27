Home > MTB

Gallery: Team Canada DH track walk at Les Gets world championsips

The work before tires hit dirt

Photo by: Loic Meier
August 26, 2022
Downhill is an intense sport. Not just because of the speed, difficulty and risk of the tracks. But because it is a week’s worth of effort, and a season’s worth of training, that all comes down to one, three-minute run.

But, before race day, there are qualifications. Before qualifications, practice. Before practice, track walk. Team Canada mechanic Loic Meier joined the downhill athletes and coaches as they walked the Les Gets world championships downhill course inspecting features and picking lines. Take a quick look at what goes into a downhill race before riders even get to touch tires to dirt.

Les Gets is steep, straight out of the start hut. Photo: Loic Meier

Team Canada in the start gates, looking out at the view. Photo: Loic Meier

Mont Blanc dominates the skyline. Photo: Loic Meier

Coaches Claire Buchar and Chad Hendren talking athlete's through line options. Photo: Loic Meier

Looks a lot bigger in photos than on video. Must look even bigger from up top. Photo: Loic Meier

Lots of line choices when Les Gets hits the woods. Photo: Loic Meier

Steeper than it looks in video. Photo: Loic Meier

Team Canada working together to find speed this Saturday! Photo: Loic Meier

Canada’s athlete’s had a great day in qualifying on Thursday in Les Gets. They’re all set to race for rainbows on Saturday in France. Tune in live to cheer them on!