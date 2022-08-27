Gallery: Team Canada DH track walk at Les Gets world championsips
The work before tires hit dirtPhoto by: Loic Meier
Downhill is an intense sport. Not just because of the speed, difficulty and risk of the tracks. But because it is a week’s worth of effort, and a season’s worth of training, that all comes down to one, three-minute run.
But, before race day, there are qualifications. Before qualifications, practice. Before practice, track walk. Team Canada mechanic Loic Meier joined the downhill athletes and coaches as they walked the Les Gets world championships downhill course inspecting features and picking lines. Take a quick look at what goes into a downhill race before riders even get to touch tires to dirt.
Gallery: Team Canada track walk at Les Gets world championships
Les Gets is steep, straight out of the start hut. Photo: Loic Meier
Team Canada in the start gates, looking out at the view. Photo: Loic Meier
Mont Blanc dominates the skyline. Photo: Loic Meier
Coaches Claire Buchar and Chad Hendren talking athlete's through line options. Photo: Loic Meier
Looks a lot bigger in photos than on video. Must look even bigger from up top. Photo: Loic Meier
Lots of line choices when Les Gets hits the woods. Photo: Loic Meier
Steeper than it looks in video. Photo: Loic Meier
Team Canada working together to find speed this Saturday! Photo: Loic Meier
Canada’s athlete’s had a great day in qualifying on Thursday in Les Gets. They’re all set to race for rainbows on Saturday in France. Tune in live to cheer them on!