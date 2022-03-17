Tegan Cruz and Vali Höll hit preseason training in “Youth + Glory”

As racers ramp up towards the start of 2022 World Cup racing, more teams are releasing preseason introductions to their new riders. Pemberton, B.C.’s Tegan Cruz is one young Canadian set to make his World Cup debut in 2022.

Cruz recently joint his RockShox Trek Race Team partners in Lousa, Portugal to fine-tune speed before Lourdes kicks off the World Cup season in France next week.

Cruz joins Vali Höll, the 2021 elite woman’s World Cup overall winner, and Jamie Edmondson at the small, but might team. The three riders are young, but bring a wealth of experience, and speed, to the team. As Tegan Cruz moves into his first World Cup season, he’s following in the footsteps of his older brother, Norco’s Lucas Cruz.

Meet the team in the first episode of Youth + Glory below.

RockShox Trek Race Team: Youth + Glory Ep. 1

What’s RockShox say about its young team?

RockShox Trek Race Team athletes Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, and Tegan Cruz packed up their Trek Sessions and headed to Lousã, Portugal for a bit of pre-season testing and riding leading up to the 2022 World Cup Season.

After a long week of team camp, the crew headed race the Portugal Cup DH series in Tarouca where Vali landed P2 and Jamie in P24.

The crew is headed to Lourdes, France March 26-27th for the first World Cup of the season. See you next time for Episode 2!

Filmed and edited by Kuba Gzela