Tested: The Allen Smart Suction bike rack

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I first got my hands on the Allen Smart Suction bike rack. A roof rack that attaches with suction cups and needs AA batteries? Sounds like something you’d find in the back of a SkyMall catalogue. But after a few tests—and a couple nervous glances up at my sunroof—I’ll admit: this thing works.

It sucks. And it tells your phone about it

Yes, it uses suction cups. And yes, that sounds sketchy. But people lift giant panes of glass with suction cups all the time. So if you’re worried about your bike flying off mid-commute not to worry. The suction cups will work. Still nervous? That’s where the app comes in. The app gives you a real-time suction status and pushes alerts if any of the cups start to let go. Basically the app lets you know how hard the rack is sucking. And if it’s really sucking, you get a green light. If it’s not sucking the app will trigger an alarm, turn red and let you know to pull over.

Let’s call it what it is: suction anxiety. It’s real. But the app eases that paranoia.

Batteries required, but not just for show

Unlike most racks, this one takes four AA batteries. Not to power your tail lights or hold your wheel in place, but to keep tabs on the suction. A little overkill? Maybe. But the live data means you don’t have to second-guess whether your $7,000 bike is about to launch into traffic.

There’s also a security tether that you slam in your door. If the rack somehow fails (mine didn’t), your bike will just drag behind you—briefly—until you can pull over. Small comfort, but hey, it’s something. If I had a YouTube channel, it would be a fun system to try out.

For roof rack minimalists

This rack requires you to remove your front wheel. For some that’s a deal breaker, but plenty of people use racks like this all the time, so if you’re already good with it, no problem. There are a bunch of adapters that come with the kit, so it’s easy to adjust for different fork standards, including through-axles.

Installation is straightforward. I had to install about five screws to assemble the whole thing, then put it on the roof of my car. It’s light, compact and can be mounted to glass—yes, even a sunroof. If you got really experienced using it, I would guess you’d mount the bike to the rack while the rack is on the ground, then lift the whole thing onto your car. The four suction cups attach easily with a small pump on the side of each. Simply press the pump until the red part of the button is gone and it’s mounted. Slam the tether in your door, fire up your app and you’re good to go.

It’s also super easy to transfer from car to car. It takes about three minutes to lift it from one car to another, even with a bike on.

A rack for renters, flyers and city dwellers

Here’s where this rack shines: it’s not for everyone, but it fills a very specific niche. If you:

Live in a city and don’t own a car

Own a vehicle that won’t accept roof racks

Regularly rent cars for bike trips

Want something you can throw in a bike bag and fly with

Need a rack you can install and remove easily

Don’t want a rack bolted to your car full-time

Then the Allen Smart Suction Rack actually makes a ton of sense.

It doesn’t leave marks and you’re not stuck staring at it all year long. Plus, it’s small enough that you could store it in a closet, or pack it for a trip abroad.

So… is it worth $1,000?

That’s the kicker. At $1,000 it’s not cheap. But compared to premium roof racks (which can easily cost more once you add mounts and locks), it’s priced in the same ballpark. Although most bike racks carry more than one bike. You do get the bonus of portability and app-based peace of mind.

Still, this isn’t for folks with a dedicated bike-hauling SUV. It’s for those in-between riders—those who hustle bikes onto rentals, or loaner cars and need a rack that’s as temporary as their vehicle.

The build quality is top tier. Add in the fact that you wouldn’t really leave this on your car full time, so it benefits from not sitting out in inclement weather. So it should last a long time. I’d keep an eye on the rear ratchet strap if it sees a lot of sunlight. I’m guessing it could become brittle with prolongued exposure to UV.

Final thoughts

Would I suck this to my car for a season-long bike park road trip? No. Would I bring it on a flight, rent a car, and use it to explore somewhere new without worrying about rack logistics? Maybe.

If you’re the kind of rider who lives out of duffels and bike bags, or you just don’t want a rack on your car 24/7, the Allen Smart Suction Rack might be your kind of weird.

There are probably other use-case scenarios we haven’t thought of where this rack makes sense too. And if you’re looking at it thinking, “oh, that’s absolutely perfect for x,” then I’ll tell you right off; go for it. The rack works.

At the very least, it held my bike on the roof for the last 200 km. I hit some dirt roads, ripped through some strong side winds and stopped for an ice cream. And it held. And I just checked the app from the comfort of my Lazy Boy: it’s still secure. My suction anxiety is officially at zero.