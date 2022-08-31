Teton Gravity Research’s “Esperanto” is now available via streaming

Teton Gravity Research is releasing its wide-ranging new feature Esperanto to streaming services and to individual downloads. So, if you missed the film’s premier tour, you can now watch from the comfort of home.

Esperanto follows the theme of a universal language of riding that connects mountain biker’s around the world. To show that connection – and some really cool riding in amazing places – TGR traveled the globe to find the best locations for the film. That includes B.C., right here in Canada, as well as Zambia, British Columbia, Spain, Ecuador, and Japan.

There’s a host of Canadian riders on the film roster as well. Brandon Semenuk, Kurt Sorge and Darren Berrecloth all make appearances alongside legends and newcomers like Cam Zink, Brage Vestavik Chelsea Kimball and Hannah Bergeman.

Watch the trailer for Esperanto below, then head to Teton Gravity Research to stream or download the full feature.

Esperanto – Official Trailer

Rider List: Esperanto

Alma Wiggberg

Andreu Lacondeguy

Blake Hansen

Brage Vestavik

Brandon Semenuk

Brooke Anderson

Cam Zink

Carson Storch

Chelsea Kimball

Darren Berrecloth

Emil Johansson

Gift Puteho

Hannah Bergemann

Johny Salido

Justin Wyper

Kurt Sorge

Kyle Strait

Lukas Skiöld

Nico Vink

Rene Arévalo

Samantha Soriano

Sophie Gregory

Tomomi Nishikubo