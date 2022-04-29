New Teton Gravity Research feature “Esperanto” has an official trailer

Snow sport veterans Teton Gravity Research are back in the world of mountain biking with a new feature film: Esperanto.

TGR dropped the official trailer for the film, which you can watch below.

The title, Esperanto, is borrowed from the attempt to create a universal language. While Esperanto didn’t really catch on, TGR explores an unspoken language that’s never required translation: the love of mountain biking.

Esperanto – Official Trailer

From TGR:

Esperanto is TGR’s latest action-packed mountain bike film with an added twist. Mixing the rock stars of the sport with a cast of unknown and up-and-coming heroes, the film explores how we share our dreams through a universal two-wheeled language no matter what our native tongue may be. The sacred ritual of the ride might sound different all across the world – whether it’s a full-face getting pulled down to drop into a big jump line or wheeling a beat-up bike out of a mud hut to pedal to school – but it’s a universal process no matter what language we speak.

Athletes:

Alma Wiggberg, Andreu Lacondeguy, Blake Hansen, Brage Vestavik, Brandon Semenuk, Brooke Anderson, Cam Zink, Carson Storch, Chelsea Kimball, Darren Berrecloth, Emil Johansson, Gift Puteho, Hannah Bergemann, Johny Salido, Justin Wyper, Kurt Sorge, Kyle Strait, Lukas Skiöld, Nico Vink, Rene Arévalo, Samantha Soriano, Sophie Gregory, Tomomi Nishikubo