“Thankful to be alive in one piece”: Emil Johansson updates after Red Bull Rampage crash

After a harrowing crash during Red Bull Rampage on Sunday, Emil Johansson updated fans on his condition, saying he is “Thankful to be alive in one piece and doing OK considering the circumstances.”

Sunday’s competition was won by rookie Canadian, Hayden Zablotny.

“Scary situation” says Swede

The highly decorated Swedish rider crashed on a wildly exposed cliff band near the top of his second of two runs. A botched landing saw Johansson ejected from his bike and careening towards the edge of a massive drop-off.

Johansson called it a “Scary situation tumbling down, trying to grab everything in my way to slow down.”

“Massive thanks to Sammy for trying to catch me and holding on to me at the end of that cliff long after to keep me from sliding off until the medical team got there,” Johansson added, saying the pain in his leg left him unable to move from the exposed position on the mountain.

Johansson’s bike continued catapulting down the mountain past its injured rider.

As for the extend of his injuries, Johansson shared he had a significant dislocation of his right hip, which was put back in place at the hospital. It will “most likely need surgerty to clean the socket up from pieces of bone,” the Swede clarified, adding “Besides that I am pretty much unscratched!”

Sounds like the road to recovery is just getting started for the multi-time Crankworx Triple Crown and Red Bull Joyride winner.

A year defined by scary crashes

Johansson wasn’t the only injury that required emergency evacuation on Sunday. Adolf Silva was flown off the mountain after a horrifying crash while attempting a double back flip during his second run.

There are no further updates to Silva’s condition, the other rider airlifted out of the Rampage venue on Sunday.

We are all hoping for the best for Silva, and are relieved to hear Johansson is relatively uninjured, compared to what the consequences could have been.

Whatever happens, Sunday’s events will surely fuel debate over safety and acceptable levels of risk at events like Red Bull Rampage.