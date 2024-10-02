The 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike World Series calendar is locked in and fans across the globe are gearing up for an epic season of cross-country, downhill and enduro racing. This season will span seven months, bringing 16 weekends of action across ten countries. The summer break lasts from July 13 to August 21 for the season. With new venues, returning favorites and some of the sport’s most iconic courses, the 2025 series is set to be one for the books.

For Canadian fans, the grand finale is back at Mont-Sainte-Anne, the legendary Canadian mountain bike mecca. MSA will host the last round of the series in October. There’s no better place to wrap up the season than this hallowed ground of mountain biking history.

Whoop UCI mountain bike World Series Calendar

Round 1 / April 3-6: Araxá – Minas Gerais, Brazil (UCI cross-country World Cup)

Round 2 / April 10-12: Araxá – Minas Gerais, Brazil (UCI cross-country World Cup)

Round 3 / May 9-11: Pietra Ligure – Finale Outdoor Region, Italy (UCI enduro World Cup)

Round 4 / May 16-18: Enduro Trails – Bielsko-Biała, Poland (UCI downhill and enduro World Cup)

Round 5 / May 23-25: Nové Město Na Moravě, Czechia (UCI cross-country World Cup)

Round 6 / May 30-June 1: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, France (UCI downhill and enduro World Cup)

Round 7 / June 5-8: Saalfelden Leogang – Salzburgerland, Austria (UCI cross-country, downhill and enduro World Cup)

Round 8 / June 20-22: Val di Sole – Trentino, Italy (UCI cross-country and downhill World Cup)

Round 9 / June 27-29: Val di Fassa – Trentino, Italy (UCI enduro World Cup)

Round 10 / July 3-6: La Thuile – Valle d’Aosta, Italy (UCI downhill and enduro World Cup)

Round 11 / July 9-13: Pal Arinsal – Andorra (UCI cross-country and downhill World Cup)

Round 12 / August 21-31: Haute-Savoie, France (UCI cross-country, downhill and enduro World Cup)

Round 13 / September 18-21: Bike Kingdom – Lenzerheide, Switzerland (UCI cross-country and downhill World Cup)

Round 14 / October 3-5: Lake Placid Olympic Region, New York, USA (UCI cross-country and downhill World Cup)

Round 15 / October 9-12: Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada (UCI cross-country and Downhill World Cup)