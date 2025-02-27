The 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series teams are announced
Twenty gravity and twenty XC teams will attend every stop of the tour
With just over a month to go before the 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series kicks off. The official team list has been revealed. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) have announced the 40 teams that will compete at the sport’s highest level across both endurance and gravity disciplines.
These teams have secured premier division status. That means they’re locked in for every round of the series within their respective formats. In short, these are the teams to watch. They’ll be battling at the forefront of elite mountain bike competition all season long.
Big changes for 2025
Since moving under the WBD Sports umbrella, the WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series has seen major transformations. This year introduces some of the biggest structural changes to the series since the UCI mountain bike world cup first launched in 1991.
The goal? More competitive racing, a better development pathway for up-and-coming riders and more excitement for fans and athletes alike.
A key part of this shift is the new team registration process. For 2025, all teams had to officially register with the UCI to qualify as either a UCI mountain bike team or a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series team (previously known as UCI MTB elite teams).
Out of 101 teams from 22 countries across four continents, only 40 made the cut. Those teams are as follows.
Gravity:
Aon Racing – Tourne Campervans
Axess Intense Factory Racing
Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team
Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres
Commencal/Muc-Off by Riding Addiction
Continental Atherton
Cube Factory Racing
Frameworks Racing / 5Dev
Giant Factory Off-Road Team – DH
Mondraker Factory Racing
MS-Racing
Norco Race Division
Orbea / FMD Racing
Pivot Factory Racing
Santa Cruz Syndicate
Scott Downhill Factory
Specialized Gravity
Trek Factory Racing DH
Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team
YT Mob
Endurance:
Alpecin-Deceuninck
BH Coloma Team
BMC Factory Racing
Cannondale Factory Racing
Canyon CLLCTV XCO
Cube Factory Racing
Decathlon Ford Racing Team
Ghost Factory Racing
Giant Factory Off-Road Team – XC
KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team
Lapierre Racing Unity
Liv Factory Racing
Mondraker Factory Racing XC
Orbea Fox Factory Team
Origine Racing Division
Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team
Specialized Factory Racing
Thömus MAxon
Trek Factory Racing – Pirelli
Willier-Vittoria Factory Team
How other teams can still race
Missed out on WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series team status? There’s still a way in.
Each UCI mountain bike world cup round will have eight wildcard spots per format. These spots are awarded at the discretion of the UCI and WBD Sports. Selections are based on UCI team rankings and the profile of individual riders.
For teams looking to grab one of these wildcard spots, UCI Regulations outline the eligibility criteria.
What about privateers and individuals?
Riders who aren’t part of an official team can still enter a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series round. If they meet certain criteria.
Automatic qualification is available for:
Champions: Current Olympic champions, UCI world champions, continental champions or national champions.
Cross-country riders: Any elite rider ranked in the top 100 or U23 rider ranked in the top 200 in the UCI cross-country Olympic (XCO) individual ranking before event entry closes.
Downhill riders: Any elite rider ranked in the top 50 or junior rider ranked in the top 100 in the UCI downhill (DHI) individual ranking before event entry closes.
There are also five golden tickets up for grabs at each continental series round. The top five finishers in any elite or U23 XCO race or elite or junior DHI race (who aren’t already registered with a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series team) will earn a one-time entry into a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series round that same season.
And starting in 2026, the top five riders from each category’s final standings in any continental series will qualify for every round of the following season’s WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series—as long as they aren’t already on a world series team.