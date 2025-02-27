The 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series teams are announced

With just over a month to go before the 2025 WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series kicks off. The official team list has been revealed. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) have announced the 40 teams that will compete at the sport’s highest level across both endurance and gravity disciplines.

These teams have secured premier division status. That means they’re locked in for every round of the series within their respective formats. In short, these are the teams to watch. They’ll be battling at the forefront of elite mountain bike competition all season long.

Big changes for 2025

Since moving under the WBD Sports umbrella, the WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series has seen major transformations. This year introduces some of the biggest structural changes to the series since the UCI mountain bike world cup first launched in 1991.

The goal? More competitive racing, a better development pathway for up-and-coming riders and more excitement for fans and athletes alike.

A key part of this shift is the new team registration process. For 2025, all teams had to officially register with the UCI to qualify as either a UCI mountain bike team or a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series team (previously known as UCI MTB elite teams).

Out of 101 teams from 22 countries across four continents, only 40 made the cut. Those teams are as follows.

Gravity:



Aon Racing – Tourne Campervans

Axess Intense Factory Racing

Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team

Commencal Schwalbe by Les Orres

Commencal/Muc-Off by Riding Addiction

Continental Atherton

Cube Factory Racing

Frameworks Racing / 5Dev

Giant Factory Off-Road Team – DH

Mondraker Factory Racing

MS-Racing

Norco Race Division

Orbea / FMD Racing

Pivot Factory Racing

Santa Cruz Syndicate

Scott Downhill Factory

Specialized Gravity

Trek Factory Racing DH

Yeti / Fox Factory Race Team

YT Mob

Endurance:



Alpecin-Deceuninck

BH Coloma Team

BMC Factory Racing

Cannondale Factory Racing

Canyon CLLCTV XCO

Cube Factory Racing

Decathlon Ford Racing Team

Ghost Factory Racing

Giant Factory Off-Road Team – XC

KMC Ridley MTB Racing Team

Lapierre Racing Unity

Liv Factory Racing

Mondraker Factory Racing XC

Orbea Fox Factory Team

Origine Racing Division

Scott-SRAM MTB Racing Team

Specialized Factory Racing

Thömus MAxon

Trek Factory Racing – Pirelli

Willier-Vittoria Factory Team

Each UCI mountain bike world cup round will have eight wildcard spots per format. These spots are awarded at the discretion of the UCI and WBD Sports. Selections are based on UCI team rankings and the profile of individual riders.

For teams looking to grab one of these wildcard spots, UCI Regulations outline the eligibility criteria.

What about privateers and individuals?

Riders who aren’t part of an official team can still enter a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series round. If they meet certain criteria.

Automatic qualification is available for:

Champions: Current Olympic champions, UCI world champions, continental champions or national champions.

Cross-country riders: Any elite rider ranked in the top 100 or U23 rider ranked in the top 200 in the UCI cross-country Olympic (XCO) individual ranking before event entry closes.

Downhill riders: Any elite rider ranked in the top 50 or junior rider ranked in the top 100 in the UCI downhill (DHI) individual ranking before event entry closes.

There are also five golden tickets up for grabs at each continental series round. The top five finishers in any elite or U23 XCO race or elite or junior DHI race (who aren’t already registered with a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series team) will earn a one-time entry into a WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series round that same season.

And starting in 2026, the top five riders from each category’s final standings in any continental series will qualify for every round of the following season’s WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series—as long as they aren’t already on a world series team.