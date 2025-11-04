The $30 sliding bike rack that saved my garage

I’ve done the ceiling hooks. I’ve done the 2×4 front wheel trough. They all work in theory. Right up until you want the bike in the middle and end up knocking a domino line of derailleurs. Handlebars tangle, pedals bite, tempers flare. My family will skip a ride if getting a bike out is a hassle. I’ve always had this dream of a hanging rack that slides side to side so any bike is easy to grab. But every time I look at systems online I get discouraged by the price. Because once you’re looking to store 8-10 bikes prices add up. Well I finally figured out how to build one with scraps and stubbornness.

The silly-smart bit: skateboard trucks

The breakthrough was a set of skateboard trucks. Bolt each truck to a short block of 2×4, screw a bike hook into the other end, drop the whole thing between two rails and let the wheels do the work. It’s simple. It’s silly. It slides.

I cut 3¼-inch 2×4 blocks, pre-drilled everything so the wood wouldn’t split and screwed the trucks on. I pre-drilled a hole on the other end, then twisted the bike hook in. I centred it all by eye because that’s the way I roll.

For rails, I knew steel would be best, but I didn’t have anything suitable. So I sucked it up and bought two 12-foot 2x6s for thirty bucks and stood them on edge like skinny guardrails. The less flex the better. I tied the rails together at the ends with a small block of 2×4, screwed them into an existing shelf and added vertical posts for support. A friend told me I could hang the rails from the ceiling trusses and ditch the posts. He’s right. But in my world once a proof-of-concept prototype is up and working, alterations are unlikely.

Okay, but does it slide?

Shockingly well. There’s a bit of drag where urethane meets wood, but it still glides end to end with one hand. Penny board trucks turned out to work the best. Compact, smooth, easy to space tightly. I’m now prowling Marketplace for cheap penny boards at ten bucks a hit, which gives me trucks for two hangers. I also took some of the wheels and flipped them inwards, so there is less of the truck exposed in the middle and more wheel on the rails. Little tweak, big difference.

The daily chaos test

The real win is access. I can shove the whole lineup to the left, pluck the middle bike and be rolling before anyone changes their mind. Family approval shot up the minute nobody had to wrestle handlebars. The rack now holds eight bikes in a footprint about seven feet wide, seven feet tall and five feet deep. If you’ve got fewer bikes or a shorter wall, just cut the rail length down and you’re in business.

What it cost and what I’d change

Out of pocket was roughly thirty bucks for the two rails. Of course, I had a ton of junk lying around to make it work. I had more skateboards than your average person and a life long collection of hoarded hardware. Plus a buddy gave me an old skateboard and my son was willing to sacrifice one of his.

Stud finding

Now if you decide you want to build something like this yourself, I’d like to remove myself of all responsibility. I have no idea if you know the difference between drywall and a stud. These details matter. I built this to the best of my knowledge, but I’m no engineer. It has been holding eight bikes for 72 hours. But every time I come home I take a quick look in my garage to make sure it hasn’t ripped off the wall. So far so good. But I promise nothing.

The takeaway

You don’t need a pricey commercial system to turn garage chaos into a calm, sliding library of bikes. A couple 2x6s, some old skate trucks and the hooks you already own will do it. It’s cheap, it’s sturdy, it’s actually fun to use. Plus with a 12-foot long rail, I actually have room for more bikes…