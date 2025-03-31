The $750 balance bike you’ll use for 11 months

Giant’s new Pre rCarbon kids’ bike is light, fast, sustainable—and hilariously over the top. It weighs 2.5kg, is made almost entirely of recycled carbon fiber, features carbon wheels, a carbon bar/stem combo, a one-piece saddle/seatpost. And it comes 90 per cent pre-assembled in a box that looks like it should contain a stealth drone.

Oh yeah—and it’s a balance bike. You know, the kind of thing a kid uses for about a year before they upgrade to a pedal bike, crash it into a tree and forget to put it away for winter.

The most tech-forward bike your toddler will never appreciate

Sure Specialized released the Hotwalk Carbon a couple years back, but it wasn’t recycled carbon. Giant calls this the world’s first push bike made entirely from recycled carbon. Whic is pretty cool. The bars, the frame, the wheels—it’s all molded and bonded together in a way that would make an aerospace engineer nod solemnly. There are no bolts. No chance your kid will even notice.

Here’s how Giant describes it:

“A lower center of gravity adds stability, while a forward-leaning rider position with steeper head and seat tube angles creates an efficient push motion and agile steering.”

Here’s how your toddler describes it:

“Wheeeeeeeeeee!”

Meet the carbon crayon crew

I get it—some of us are gear nerds. So for the right household—say, one where dad races enduro, mom is a roadie with a VO₂ max of 74 and little Jaxon already has a YouTube channel—this thing might actually make sense. As one three-year-old allegedly said after coasting down the driveway, “I really felt the lateral stiffness and vertical compliance, Dad.”

Saving the planet one foam pit session at a time

To Giant’s credit, the sustainability angle is solid. The Pre rCarbon uses recycled materials throughout, including nylon from ocean plastics in the saddle, grips and tires. The entire thing has a carbon footprint that’s 50 per cent lower than a similar bike made from virgin materials. And that’s commendable.

Final Verdict

The Pre rCarbon is a marvel of modern engineering, sustainability and completely bonkers overdesign. It’s the carbon trail rocket for kids who don’t yet know what a pedal is.

Will it make your kid faster? No. Will it make you feel better about spending $750 on a bike that will only be used for one summer? Also no. But it will impress the other parents at the pump track and honestly, isn’t that what really matters?