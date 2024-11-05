The absolutely pointless long bike we all want to try

When everyone you know (non-bike friends too) start sending links to an Instagram account, you know there’s something to it. This has been popping up in my DMs all day. And watching Damjan Siriški ride this hilarious contraption, you know there was plenty of laughter that went along with it. For those that have experienced tall bikes, swing bikes or any variation on a bike theme, you know the effort to create these things is always worth it. No doubt this was too.

You may ask why? But there’s no reason for it. Just a couple dudes trying to have fun.

Damjan Siriški is a pro mountain biker and has a YouTube channel with his buddy Ondra Senk. It looks like these guys from the Czech Republic have a lot of fun. Here are a couple of the YouTube videos about the long bike. We certainly wish we could speak Czech right about now.

The blurb for this video, as translated to English says:

“Our LONG BIKE experiment, which we built a few months ago, was awesome, but by the end of the last video, the material started to give way, and this beast of a machine became a bit uncontrollable.

Now, we’ve dusted off the LONG BIKE and given it an upgrade: we reinforced the frame, and the first test run on the sidewalk looked incredibly promising.

After that, we headed out to the Hanácké Trails with the goal of riding down one of the local trails. To our surprise, the previously uncontrollable LONG BIKE handled well on the trail, and the shredding could begin!

IT’S TIME TO RIDE!”

Indeed it is. So funny. Here’s a look at that previous video; it definitely needed some improvements!