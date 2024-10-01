The all-new Santa Cruz ebike

The latest offering from Santa Cruz blends the ruggedness you expect with modern tech that redefines what an e-bike can do. With 150mm of suspension in the rear, 160mm up front it also featrues the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor.

The powerhouse

Santa Cruz is now running with the Bosch CX next generation motor, packing 85Nm of torque. It’s not just about raw power—this motor responds to your input, delivering more assistance when you need it. And with its latest upgrade, it’s quieter, lighter and wireless, offering a clean, sleek aesthetic. Whether you’re crushing climbs or cruising trails, the motor adjusts to your rhythm, making you feel like you’re one with the bike.

Battery life

The Vala’s 600w battery has enough juice to keep you riding without adding unnecessary weight. This smaller battery keeps the center of gravity low, improving handling on tight corners and tricky descents. And if your ride calls for extra mileage, there’s a 250w range extender that keeps the battery weight down when you don’t need it but is ready for those longer adventures when you do.

Suspension and control

Santa Cruz ditched their VPP to fit the motor. This is a Horst link suspension system and they claim this is due to packaging constraints around the motor. Despite this, the bike retains the company’s ride characteristics—active suspension even while braking and an overall design that makes descending feel smooth and controlled.

Why MX?

Santa Cruz made a deliberate choice to stick with MX wheels for this full-power ebike. The smaller rear wheel shifts your weight toward the back, offsetting the bike’s motor weight for a balanced ride. The size-specific chainstays ensure that no matter what size you ride, the bike stays responsive and nimble.

Customizable geometry

Whether you prefer a more aggressive stance or a softer ride, the Vala’s dual flip chips have you covered. Adjust the bottom bracket height and head tube angle with the geometry chip, or fine-tune your suspension with the progression chip. It’s all about rider preference—set it up how you like it, depending on the terrain you’re riding that day.

The full package

That’s the lowdown on the Vala—Santa Cruz’s latest evolution. And the number you’re looking for? There are a couple options. The R Model is $9,499, the S is $11,099, the AXS is $12,399 the XO AXS RSV is $1`4,999 and the XX AXS RSV is $16,699. Check Santa Cruz for more details.