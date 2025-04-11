The best way to stream Darkfest is in your pocket

Every February, a crew of the world’s wildest freeriders descends on Stellenbosch, South Africa, to launch themselves off 90-foot jumps in a canyon carved for chaos. There’s no livestream. No official broadcast. No polished TV coverage. So how can you watch it. It’s all about social.

You’ll get a behind-the-scenes pass to one of the most progressive events in the sport. There’s helmet cam footage of jaw-dropping lines, post-send fist bumps, busted rims and golden-hour whips. It’s raw, it’s unfiltered and it’s totally addicting.

Martin captures the soul of the event through stills and clips that feel more like fine art than race-day coverage.

YouTubers

With some of the world’s most famous mountain bike YouTubers on site, think Sam Reynolds and Matt Jones, you can bet we’ll be seeing edits from these guys for weeks to come. Reynolds offers a builder’s-eye view of what goes into shaping 100-foot jumps. Jones drops polished but personal vlogs that mix stoke with storytelling.

But don’t forget the Canadians in the mix. Matt MacDuff is amongst the insanity and is throwing down. As is Graham Agassiz.

The Gram

Of course all the action is popping up all over Instagram. Following rider like Matt Jones, and Sam Reynolds (who also builds the course) is a solid start. But legendary photographer Sven Martin is also capturing the action. And every rider seems to be equipped with an action cam (if not two).

The ladies

The women are doing top to bottom runs this year, some of them are even choosing to shave their heads. Canadian woman Vaea Verbeeck is soaring over the 90-foot set of doubles, Robin Goomes will no doubt be blasting to the moon and Chelsea Kimball is holding her breath all the way top-to-bottom.

How to win

DarkFEST doesn’t care about points or rankings. It’s about progression, creativity and a shared willingness to go huge. There is prize money for best run, best whip and more, but it’s a loose kind of judging; the kind of judging that happens over multiple days with a bunch of your best buddies.

So forget looking for the live broadcast; there isn’t one. Just scroll your feed. Or check out our compilation below. April 12 is the last day of the event, but we’ll probably be seeing footage for weeks to come. And we’ll be here for it.