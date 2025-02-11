The Canadian national enduro MTB championships are heading east

After the cancellation of the Canadian Enduro League’s Canadian national enduro championships comes the announcement that the event is heading east. Sort of. The Canadian Enduro League created and even trademarked the name Canadian national enduro championship and they hosted the event in Panorama in 2019 and Whistler in 2023. The CEL is on a pause for 2025.

This year the event has a slightly new name; the Canadian enduro MTB championships. It’s a completely new event, run by Gravité SL. The event has Cycling Canada accreditation, meaning you can get UCI enduro points at this event. The event will be in Bromont and will take place on September 20-21, 2025. It’ll be the biggest mountain bike event the city has hosted since the 2008 UCI mountain bike world cup.

Legendary trail network

The Bromont championships are being put together by Gravité SL. This is a local non-profit dedicated to developing young enduro and downhill talent. Bromont’s trails are technical, fast and unforgiving, making them the perfect proving ground for the country’s best enduro racers.

This will be only the third-ever Canadian enduro MTB championship officially accredited by Cycling Canada.Inclusive and progressive

The elite men’s and women’s categories will take center stage. But the event is built for the whole riding community. There will be youth and amateur categories, with course modifications to keep it competitive yet accessible. That means expert amateur riders can line up alongside the country’s top pros—because nothing pushes progression like racing the best.

The only shot at UCI points in Canada

For Canada’s top enduro athletes, this is it—the only chance to earn UCI points on home soil for entry into the world cup circuit. And, of course, it’s where the next Canadian champion will be crowned, earning the right to rock the Cycling Canada national champion’s sleeve for 2026.

Event details

Registration opens May 1st, 2025. Spots are limited. All event updates can be found at www.gravitysl.com, but not yet, as that site doesn’t go anywhere yet.