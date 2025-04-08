The Commencal Meta HT V3: A simple, modern take on the hardtail

The Commencal Meta HT has always been about straightforward fun: one suspension fork up front, no pivots, no nonsense. The third-generation Meta HT V3 keeps that spirit intact—but brings some smart upgrades to the frame, geometry, and ride feel.

What’s new

The Meta HT V3 starts with a completely redesigned aluminum frame for better comfort. The updated geometry provides for a more confident ride and includes integrated frame protection for durability on rough trails. This version sticks to what worked on the previous iterations, but makes small improvements to make it modern and more comfortable.

Built for real trails

With 150 mm of front travel and 29″ wheels (or a mullet setup on size small), the Meta HT V3 is designed to be right at home on anything from flow trails to steep tech. The ability to take bigger tires (up to 2.6″) helps it smooth things out, and the new frame layout improves pedaling position and comfort without compromising the playful feel.

Geometry that matches the ride

Hardtails ride differently than full-suspension bikes and the Meta HT V3 leans into that. Its ride-specific geometry is built around getting the most out of the terrain, not just surviving it. The size small runs a 27.5″ rear wheel to keep things nimble, while medium and large get full 29ers for extra stability.

Smart details, clean finish

The V3 frame includes a number of low-key but thoughtful upgrades, like improved cable routing and better protection in key areas.

The bottom line

The Meta HT V3 isn’t trying to be something it’s not. It’s a clean, capable hardtail that puts the focus on riding. No over-complication—just smart design and a dialed-in trail feel, backed by a lifetime warranty. Ready for pre-orders in May 2025, the complete bike goes for $3,950 while the frame by itself retails at $990.