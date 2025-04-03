The downhillers have spoken: Riders unite to save mountain biking’s five-rider podium

To the casual observer, mountain biking’s five-rider podium might look like a participation trophy on steroids. But it’s sacred ground to those in the trenches—pros, team managers and fans. It’s where careers begin, where sponsors get their moment and where the stories go beyond the top three.

The format dates back to 1994, when a 17-year-old Aussie named Cadel Evans finished fifth at the Cairns world cup. A special request got him on stage and the five-person format stuck. It was mountain biking in a nutshell: informal and inclusive.

Conformity versus character

Now, with the 2025 world cup season about to kick off, Warner Bros Discovery has dropped the five-rider podium in favour of a traditional top-three. The stated reason? Conformity. But the backlash has been immediate—and loud.

Led by UCI riders’ rep Rebecca Henderson, more than 120 of the world’s top XC athletes (including Nino Schurter, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Tom Pidcock and Puck Pieterse) signed an open letter calling for the return of the top-five format.

“For more than 30 years, the podium at the mountain bike world cup has been five riders,” said the statement. “Chasing a podium in our sport at the highest level has always meant a top five.”

Downhillers back the movement

Now, the downhillers are joining the fight. In a unified statement released today, athletes from the UCI downhill world cup voiced their full support for the XC riders’ push to bring back the five-rider podium.

“We stand by this statement,” they wrote, echoing the XC group’s exact words. “This is our sport and we won’t let conformity strip away its character. We demand the five-rider podium in 2025.”

The message is clear: it’s not just about XC and it’s not about nostalgia. It’s about visibility, opportunity and preserving the ethos of a sport that’s never tried to fit in.

More faces, more stories

For riders like Emilly Johnston and Andrew L’Esperance, fifth place isn’t “just off the podium.” It can be the result that lands a new contract or gives a small team the exposure they need to survive. And from a fan’s perspective, five names on a podium means five stories to follow, five athletes to cheer for, five potential underdog arcs to get behind.

Not just a podium—a protest

With the first world cup of the season happening this weekend in Brazil, all eyes will be on the podium—but not just for who’s on it. The question now is how many are standing on it.