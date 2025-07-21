The Dunbar Summer Series delivers another wild round

The Dunbar Summer Series rolled into Sun Peaks Resort last weekend for a Canada Cup downhill race that lived up to its reputation: fast, rough and absolutely unforgiving.

While the track may be familiar—sections of this course date back more than a decade — it’s no less challenging today. High-speed bike park terrain, slick corners, line choice and sheer commitment are what separated riders this weekend.

Conditions keep riders guessing

Heavy rain in the lead-up to finals made for slick conditions and unpredictable ruts, but as the race went on, the course dried out just enough to tempt riders into pushing harder.

Helly’s winning pace sets the mark

In seeding runs, Jonathan Helly set a blistering pace at 4:33. The finals on Sunday promised even more chaos, with conditions constantly changing and riders testing their limits to find time on track. Helly ended up taking the win, beating his seeding time by about one second.

For many, just surviving the run was an accomplishment: “That DH was probably the gnarliest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Helly after a white-knuckle effort.

Eyes on next weekend’s finale

The Dunbar Series now heads into its final round — and riders are already preparing for that showdown. “Next week is where all the marbles are at,”said Helly. “I’ve been saving all my bike parts for the year just for that so I can have a fresh bike and let it hang.”

For a full list of results click here.



Elite Women

1. Emmy Lan — 5:22.039 (Forbidden Dunbar Racing Team, CAN)

2. Lauren Rosser — 5:33.889 (+11.850) (CAN)

3. Joy Attalla — 5:50.546 (+28.507) (Corsa Cycles / Dunbar Cycles Race Team, CAN)

4. Julia Gallant — 5:54.947 (+32.908) (CAN)

5. Charlotte Gaudreau — 5:56.442 (+34.403) (CAN)

6. Esme Eskelin — 6:04.721 (+42.682) (Ride Outlaw, CAN)

7. Kate Brenan — 6:10.886 (+48.847) (CAN)

8. Chantel Westguard — 6:14.728 (+52.689) (CAN)

Elite men

1. Johnathan Helly — 4:32.130 (CAN)

2. Jack Menzies — 4:37.828 (+5.698) (CAN)

3. Jon Mozell — 4:38.046 (+5.916) (Forbidden Dunbar Racing Team, CAN)

4. Jackson Frew — 4:38.164 (+6.034) (AUS)

5. Henry Sherry — 4:40.149 (+8.019) (Corsa Cycles / Dunbar Cycles Race Team, CAN)

6. Seth Sherlock — 4:41.215 (+9.085) (CAN)

7. Kirk McDowall — 4:43.950 (+11.820) (CAN)

8. Loick Hudon — 4:45.767 (+13.637) (CAN)