The full story: Loic Bruni shares behind the scenes of That Moment at MSA, and what came next

“Down the line, no one gives a shit. Everyone remembers who won.”

That’s the blunt opening from Loic Bruni in The Decider, the fourth episode of his web series going behind the scenes of his 2025 World Cup campaign. As you might guess from the title, this episode covers That Moment. When the live screen cut to an empty start hut at Mont-Sainte-Anne, with no Loic Bruni.

That was the moment Jackson Goldstone won the 2025 World Cup overall, the first Canadian ever to do so. It was also the moment Bruni lost the series, after months of racing.

In The Decider, Bruni takes along for the ride of the final two World Cups in his thrilling battle with the Canadian. The two North American rounds take the French rider far from home, and far from his expecting partner, who was just weeks away from delivering his first child. With all that going on, this episode is about more than just bikes.

The bikes, though, are thrilling. While we all know it doesn’t end well for Bruni, at least the bike part, even when the results are known Bruni still shows the pressure, and the positives of the time leading into Mont-Sainte-Anne.

“Of course I would like it to finish in my favour and win a fifth overall,” Bruni says while in Lake Placid. “But just to be in this situation, and to race at this level and this intensity with someone like Jackson is super fun.”

In The Decider, Bruni takes on that journey from New York to Quebec, and then brings us in on the post-script. Or, the start of his next chapter at home. Thrilling, emotional stuff.

Bruni Files – Episode 4 – The Decider