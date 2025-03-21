The hardtail lives: Canyon’s new Exceed

Efficient, capable and surprisingly fun when the trail gets rough, hardtail hit that sweet spot between speed and simplicity. Canyon’s new Exceed leans hard into that balance—modernized for the changing landscape of XC racing, bikepacking and adventure riding.

While full suspension bikes dominate the world cup scene these days, there’s still plenty of room for a fast, capable hardtail that delivers a direct connection to the trail without the distractions of moving parts.

From race tracks to backcountry

The Exceed’s roots trace back to world cup podiums, Leadville records and marathon wins. But XC racing has changed. Tracks are more technical and the fastest setup is often full suspension. That shift gave Canyon space to rethink where the Exceed fits—and who it’s really built for. Canyon’s answer is the Exceed is for riders who love going far and fast, whether that’s an ultra-endurance race, a backcountry bikepacking trip, or just big days off the grid.

Geometry updates

The 2025 Exceed gets a modern makeover where it matters most—geometry. It’s longer, lower and slacker, borrowing cues from Canyon’s Lux Trail. A new 67° head angle (down from 69°) adds confidence on descents, while a 10 mm reach increase and a stretched wheelbase keep things planted when the trail gets rowdy. Standover height drops across the board, giving riders more room to move, while still preserving the front triangle space bikepackers love for big frame bags and bottles.

Tuned for ride quality

Just because it’s a hardtail doesn’t mean it rides harsh. Canyon reworked the chainstays, dialing in lateral stiffness around the bottom bracket while allowing enough flex to track better through rough terrain. And for those long days in the saddle, Canyon’s VCLS 2.0 seatpost adds 20 mm of rearward flex—just enough to take the edge off without adding weight or complexity. The seat tube is also sized to accept dropper posts if that’s your jam.

Adventure-ready details

Bikepackers and ultra-distance racers haven’t been forgotten. The Exceed keeps a spacious front triangle and adds a few clever touches:

•Integrated load internal storage in the downtube for tools, CO2, and spares.

•Third bottle mount for big-mile hydration or extra gear.

•Custom Canyon mid-loader frame bag designed to fit perfectly.

•31.6mm seat tube for compatibility with longer-stroke dropper posts.

•Internal cable routing is simplified, making upgrades or maintenance easy.

The hardtail ain’t dead

The new Exceed is built for riders who still see value in the purity of a hardtail. Available in five different builds, the prices range from $2,749 to $6,499.