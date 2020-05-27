The latest in Canadian race cancellations

As provincial health organizations start releasing re-opening plans, race organizers are getting a better idea of what will, and what won’t be possible this year. That, along with Cycling Canada’s updated recommendations, brought another mini-wave of race cancellation news this week.

The latest updates include downhill, cross country and mountain bike stage races that are skipping 2020, in hopes of returning in 2021.

Crankworx and Canada Cups

The biggest news that of Crankworx Whistler is cancelled for 2020. While the festival is a huge international event, it’s also a staple on the domestic racing calendar for the gravity crowd. That means no Canadian Open DH, a Canada Cup series round. While big events like Red Bull Joyride capture headlines, numerous smaller events with amateur categories also disappear. Downhills, enduro, and the range of Kidsworx events will have to wait until 2021.

Cycling Canada’s latest update extends the governing body’s recommendation to cancel or postpone events all the way to July 31. This means more Canada Cup rounds are cancelled or postponed. The next Cycling Canada deadline, including when a revised national event calendar should be published, is June 19. It will include events scheduled between August 1 and November 30.

New cancellations are:

Whistler Canada Cup XCO

Kentville Canada Cup XCO

Silverstar Canada Cup DH

See the complete Canadian national mountain bike calendar, now updated with postponed and cancelled events.

It’s not all bad news. Dunbar Summer Series is still working with host venues to continue with its three-event series in a modified form. With Cycling BC working with VIA Sport to re-open sports in B.C., there is a possibility that the three events could introduce safety measures that would allow some downhill racing this summer. Cycling Canada’s decision means the events are no longer be Canada Cup or Canadian Championships events. The update on the VIA Sport application is expected in early June.

Singletrack 6 and Golden 24 will return in 2021

After initially postponing some events into the fall, TransRockies race series has now pushed all of its 2020 calendar into 2021. Singletrack 6 and the Golden 24 are now postponed into the new year. Both races were first re-scheduled to take place in the fall.

One 2020 event remains, tentatively, on the calendar. Moab Rocks is currently scheduled for October 10-12, 2020. A final decision on the Utah stage race will arrive no later than July 31, 2020.

Existing entries for 2020 Singletrack 6 and Golden 24 are being automatically rolled over into 2021. TransRockies isn’t offering refunds on race entries, but will allow riders to opt to further defer an entry to either event to 2022.

In more exciting news, Transrockies is teasing a new mountain bike event. Details are sparse, but the inaugural edition of this mystery mtb will be held in late August, 2021.

The new 2021/2022 TransRockies mountain bike calendar is below

Moab Rocks: April 10-12, 2021 / April 1-3, 2022

Golden 24: June 19-20, 2021 / June 18-19, 2022

Rundle’s Revenge: June 26-27, 2021 / June 25-26, 2022

TransRockies Singletrack 6: September 7-12, 2021 / July 14-20, 2022

More information on events and managing existing race registrations through TransRockies Race Series’ website.