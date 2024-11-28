The long awaited release of Deathgrip 2

Seven years after the release of Deathgrip, comes Deathgrip 2. Brendan Fairclough’s sequel to the influential and much-loved original. So much has changed since the 2017 release of the original, including a continually shrinking attention span and a reliance on–for pro riders and brands alike–quick hit video links and reels for content. To create an hour-long film has always been an epic endeavor, but now so more than ever. And then to ask people to pay for it? Preposterous right?

Sorta. Because dropping $12.99 (or $6.99 to rent) seems easy. It’s a no-brainer. Do you want to watch Fairclough shred custom tracks, filmed with the latest and greatest cinematographic techniques? Do you think it’s worth spending a pint’s-worth of money to watch Finn Iles riding some of the prettiest tracks in the world? Heck yes you do.

Location, location, location

The film features dynamic FPV drone footage, GoPro footage that makes your palms sweat and scenery that make you question your career choices (I should have been one of the world’s best mountain bikers!). Spanning five continents, the locations include South Africa, Oregon, Madeira, Mexico, the South of France and more.

Every track featured in Deathgrip 2 is a masterpiece—a playground of berms, bumps and booters designed to showcase each rider’s style.

The is like a dream team of shredders: Amaury Pierron, Jackson Goldstone, Olly Wilkins, Thomas Genon, Vali Höll, Kaos Seagrave, Marine Cabirou, Finn Iles and more.

Worth the wait?

Was seven years worth the wait? You know it was. Was $12.99 worth the price of admission? Ever penny. Do we have to wait seven years till Deathgrip 3? I hope not.

In the good old days, we used to pop in a shred DVD to get stoked before a ride. Deathgrip 2 has the same feel to it. The entire hour long movie all you can think to yourself is, “I have to go ride after this. I want to ride so bad.” Dathgrip 2 is pure stoke. Go buy it. Go watch it. Then go ride.