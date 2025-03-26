The Mega Volt returns: The only race where the buzz is literal

North America’s biggest eMTB festival rolls back into Naramata and Penticton this May—and yes, it’s electric. But don’t worry, it’s still a damn good time on two wheels.

“We designed the Mega Volt to be more than just a race series; it’s a celebration of everything eMTB,” says event eidrctor Dean Payne.

Electric bikes, electric vibes

Look, eMTB festivals are a thing now—and The Mega Volt is leading the–ahem–charge. Back for its fifth year, this three-day celebration of battery-powered bikes lands May 30–June 1, 2025, in B.C.’s scenic South Okanagan. Picture vineyard-lined trails, lake views and a whole lot of watts. The perfect excuse for a road trip

Grab your crew, pack the chargers and hit the road. The Mega Volt is more than just a couple of ebike rides—it’s a full weekend of shenanigans. Think wine tours, group rides and (should you choose) enough post-ride beers to forget how many modes your bike has.

Events that’ll drain your battery (and maybe your legs)

From a classic e-fondo and e-enduro to a hill climb that’s basically an electric sufferfest, there’s a little something for everyone. If maxing out assist mode is your thing, the Consistency Challenge and Trailforks Adventure Ride are calling your name. And yes, there are prizes—though mostly just bragging rights.

Tech, demos and all the ebike Kool-Aid

The industry’s rolling in heavy with the latest rigs. Demo the newest bikes, talk shop with the brands, and try not to walk away wondering how your current ride suddenly feels “outdated.”

Beer, beats and beach vibes

After the riding’s done, it’s all about the lakeside hangout. Food trucks, live music and a beer garden—because what’s an eMTB fest without a little après? Expect full chill mode with a side of sunburn–and if you’re a relucant ebiker now, you’ll probably be a full on cult member after.