The mountain bike industry is in freefall—and no one knows where it’ll land

He never set out to go viral. In fact, he kind of hates it.

The longtime bike shop owner and industry veteran had only intended to share a casual ride-and-rant video—something to pass the time while pedaling. Instead, his unfiltered take on the state of the bike industry blew up.

“I thought this was gonna get like 500 views, maybe 1,000,” he admitted. “Now it’s just like—oh, maybe a supplier is gonna see this and they’re gonna get pissed off at me.”

And they probably did.

But the thing is, he didn’t say anything that industry insiders don’t already know. He’s spent more than two decades running a bike shop—long hours, sweat and more passion for bikes than most people could imagine. But the past couple of years? “Really, really challenging,” as he puts it.

So challenging, in fact, that he took the video down. Not because he regretted what he said, but because he never wanted the attention in the first place. And yet, the conversation didn’t stop.

Enter Mahalo My Dude, a mountain bike YouTuber who took the same concerns and put them into a video of his own. “The mountain bike industry is in trouble,” his video opens. “And perhaps you’re wondering why. So come with me for a ride and let’s figure out how we got into this mess.”

How the industry blew it

The COVID bike boom was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. While many industries suffered, cycling thrived. Shops couldn’t keep bikes in stock. People who hadn’t pedaled since childhood were suddenly trail addicts. Mountain biking saw a surge in popularity that should have been the spark for lasting industry growth.

But brands got greedy. “They all thought they’d be the only brand that was going to bet hard on some kind of never-ending boom,” the shop owner explained. “They ordered twice the amount of inventory they should have, especially in high-end bikes.”

Mahalo My Dude puts it another way: “The bike market is in a nosedive, and I have a front row seat to the chaos. Just like this trail, the entire sport of mountain biking has had its ups and downs and lately, a couple of roadblocks.”

From scarcity to a fire sale

Part of what made the bike boom so intense was the perception of scarcity. “There’s something about human nature—when people hear that something is hard to get, they want it more,” the shop owner said. Customers scrambled to buy whatever they could, thinking they’d miss out otherwise.

At first, that led to an explosion of new riders. Families were getting into the sport, discovering their local trails, investing in helmets, pads and upgrades. “That was the part that made me happy,” he said. “It wasn’t just a greedy happiness for us shop owners—we saw more people loving bikes.”

But as Mahalo My Dude pointed out, the industry overplayed its hand: “When demand spiked, brands went all in expanding, like the surge would last forever. But as the dust settled, inventory piled up, demand crashed, and suddenly the market was oversaturated. Now the industry is scrambling to recover from its own excess.”

The emotional collapse of a market

Beyond the inventory crisis, there’s something deeper at play—the feeling that mountain biking just doesn’t feel as special anymore. The shop owner compared it to the Rubik’s Cube. “As a kid, I remember the Rubik’s Cube being the coolest thing ever,” he explained. “But the second you walked into a store and saw piles of knock-off Rubik’s Cubes being sold for the price of plastic, suddenly it wasn’t special anymore.”

Mountain biking, he argues, has followed the same trajectory. When bikes were scarce, people wanted them. There was hype, community, a sense of exclusivity. Now? Walk into a bike shop and you’ll see everything with a markdown sticker.

“That bright yellow sale tag isn’t an incentive anymore,” he said. “It just makes people think: Why should I buy this now? If I wait, it’ll probably be cheaper.”

Mahalo My Dude took it a step further: “Not too long ago, Kona Bicycles was doing a deal where you would buy one bike and get another bike free. You don’t BOGO a mountain bike. You BOGO a Mr. Big bar from the Petro Can.”

Who’s paying the price?

“2024 was a decent year for sales,” the shop owner admitted, “but because of all the discounting, nobody helps us out. We basically worked an entire year just to pay the bills.” Even paying his staff—a priority for him—felt like a stretch.

Mahalo My Dude laid it out bluntly: “25 bike brands bailed on the US market in 2023. In 2024? 115. GT bikes said, ‘Yeah, we’re not gonna make bikes anymore.’ And then Rocky Mountain Bikes? They filed for bankruptcy protection.”

The irony isn’t lost on either of them. “We have more trails than ever before. More opportunities to ride. More types of terrain than we ever dreamed of. But instead of fueling that, the industry has torched itself.”

What’s next?

At this point, even seasoned riders are hesitant to buy bikes. Prices keep dropping, and no one knows when the free fall will stop.

“The market is flooded,” the shop owner said. “You put a $10,000 bike on Marketplace for $5,000, and the only offer you get is, ‘I’ll give you $1,500.’”

And with economic uncertainty, fresh tariffs and a bunch of wild cards south of the border, things aren’t looking any more stable.

“If this was any other year, bike shops would be panicking about the economy,” he said. “But right now? We’re not even thinking about that. We’re too busy dealing with the mess the industry dumped on us.”

A plea to riders: support your local shop

The message is clear: if you want to see bike shops survive, you have to support them.

Mahalo My Dude put it in his signature style: “I can’t predict the future. I’m just some dirtbag on the internet. But here’s what I do know. Sometimes line goes up, sometimes line goes down, but always line goes to the right. Is mountain biking dead? No, I think we’re just in a dip. And you don’t cry in a dip. You buy in the dip.”

And the shop owner? He left his video with a plea: “If you’re watching this, and if you’re this far into it, you’re probably a serious rider. So I beg you—that local shop will turn out to be a much more valuable asset to your riding at some point in the future than saving a couple of bucks on some random accessory or even a bike. Between getting your service looked after, keeping locals employed and keeping the local ride community going—please, shop with a conscience.”

He may have taken his video down. But the message isn’t going anywhere.